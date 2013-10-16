Home Movie Day Returns To Raleigh

A worldwide celebration of amateur filmmaking returns to the Triangle this weekend.

Participants in Home Movie Day will drag old boxes of film from their attics to the State Archives for a screening. Host Frank Stasio speaks to Skip Elsheimer, founder of AV Geeks; Marsha Gordon, associate professor at North Carolina State University’s Film Studies program; and Devin Orgeron, director of North Carolina State University’s Film Studies program, about the appeal of home movies in the modern age.