Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Home Movie Day Returns To Raleigh

hmd.jpg
avgeeks.com
/

  

A worldwide celebration of amateur filmmaking returns to the Triangle this weekend.

Participants in Home Movie Day will drag old boxes of film from their attics to the State Archives for a screening.  Host Frank Stasio speaks to Skip Elsheimer, founder of AV Geeks; Marsha Gordon, associate professor at North Carolina State University’s Film Studies program; and Devin Orgeron, director of North Carolina State University’s Film Studies program, about the appeal of home movies in the modern age.

Tags

The State of ThingsHome Movie DayFilmHome Movies
Stay Connected
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
See stories by Shawn Wen
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio