The World Tilts In New Collaboration

Tom Franklin and Beth Ann Fennelly are both accomplished writers, but their latest work, "The Tilted World," is their first collaboration as husband and wife (Macmillan, 2013). A thriller set against the backdrop of the 1927 Great Flood of Mississippi, "The Tilted World" draws upon extensive research by Fennelly and a short story by Franklin. The original story was set in a zombie apocalypse, but the pair found that devastating floods can provide just as much grist for the apocalyptic plot mill. Host Frank Stasio talks to Tom Franklin and Beth Ann Fennelly about their new book, "The Tilted World."