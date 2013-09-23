Banned Books Back In The News

This week is Banned Book Week -- a time to reflect on censored works of literature. Last week, the Randolph County Board of Education banned the novel “The Invisible Man,” by Ralph Ellison from school libraries.

The Board will discuss the ban at a meeting on Wednesday. Host Frank Stasio talks about banned books with Sheila Smith McKoy, the director of the African American Cultural Center at North Carolina State University; and Susan Brown, director of the Chapel Hill Public Library.