Musical Doctors Raise Awareness Of Gynecological Cancers

While the pink ribbons of breast cancer garner considerable public attention, other, more deadly cancers affecting women fall far from the spotlight. Ovarian, cervical and uterine cancers are common, but difficult to detect and cure. A group of gynecological oncologists is trying to raise awareness of these diseases. They’ve called themselves N.E.D., for “No Evidence of Disease”, the words that all cancer patients want to hear. They’re playing at the North Carolina Art Museum tomorrow, but first, host Frank Stasio talks to them and they play live in the studio.