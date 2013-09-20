Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Hidden Voices: School to Prison Pipeline

Prison cell
DOliphant via Flickr
Zero-tolerance policies and increased police presence in schools are charting a path for students from classrooms to prisons. Minority and low-income students are especially vulnerable.The Hidden Voices project interviewed youth, teachers, lawyers and police officers about the school to prison pipeline. Then they turned those conversations into art in a project called “None of The Above.” The onstage production takes place tonight and tomorrow night at 8 p.m. at the UNC Stone Center. Host Frank Stasio talks with Hidden Voices founder and director Lynden Harris, former teacher and “None of the Above” actor Brandi Bullock; former law enforcement officer and “None of the Above” actor Joshua Byrd; and Director of the Juvenile Justice Project and “None of the Above” actor Jon Powell.

