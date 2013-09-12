Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

50 Years Ago: The 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing

The four girls killed in the bombing (Clockwise from top left, Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson and Denise McNair)
http://www.flickr.com/photos/76587168@N06/
/
flickr.com

  

On September 15th, 1963, the Ku Klux Klan bombed 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. The explosion killed four little girls and injured 22 others. In the violent aftermath of the bombing, two little boys were murdered.

The tragedy was a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights movement and gave the city a new nickname: "Bombingham.” Host Frank Stasio talks with Billy Barnes, a Chapel Hill resident who attended the funeral for the four girls. He will also speak with Georgia State University history professor Glenn Eskew who authored "But for Birmingham: The Local and National Movements in the Civil Rights Struggle," (University of North Carolina Press, 1997); and Fayetteville State University English professor Carole Weatherford, author of "Birmingham, 1963” (Boyd Mills Press, 2013).

Tags

The State of ThingsCivil RightsChildrenMartin Luther King Jr.
Stay Connected
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio