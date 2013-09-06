Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

News Roundtable: Issues Across The World, State, And Triangle

On this week’s news roundtable, the panel shares their views on the latest headlines. They’ll discuss a broad range of international, national and local issues including American involvement in Syria, violence against women and the state of the economy in North Carolina. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Malinda Maynor-Lowery, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill history professor and director of the Southern Oral History Program; Maryam Al-Zoubi, a UNC School of Law student who researched Islamic feminism in Syria; and Pam Gutlon, owner of Durham's Outsider Art and Collectibles.

Tags

The State of ThingsSyriaCivil WarEastern North CarolinaOutsider Art & Collectibles
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio