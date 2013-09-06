News Roundtable: Issues Across The World, State, And Triangle

On this week’s news roundtable, the panel shares their views on the latest headlines. They’ll discuss a broad range of international, national and local issues including American involvement in Syria, violence against women and the state of the economy in North Carolina.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Malinda Maynor-Lowery, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill history professor and director of the Southern Oral History Program; Maryam Al-Zoubi, a UNC School of Law student who researched Islamic feminism in Syria; and Pam Gutlon, owner of Durham's Outsider Art and Collectibles.