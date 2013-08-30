The Hotels Embrace Katy Perry As Pseudo-Spiritual Leader

Chandler Kelley of the band The Hotels describes their music as, “a trashy, drunk version of big radio pop.” He also claims that Katy Perry is “sort of like a spiritual leader for the band.” Somehow, from there, the band ended up sounding like Weezer and Superchunk, he says, but don’t take his word for it. The Hotels will be playing at The Cave in Chapel Hill tonight at 10 p.m. First, host Frank Stasio talks with The Hotels – James Watson, Rush Myers and Chandler Kelley – and they play live in the studio.