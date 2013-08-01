Bringing A Caribbean Sensibility To Science Fiction

Science fiction is a genre dominated by white men. So, Karen Lord is something of an outlier. She’s a woman, first of all, but she is also a native of Barbados, and as such brings a decidedly Caribbean perspective to her novels. Karen Lord is in town and making various appearances around the Triangle. She will be at the Bull Spec Summer Speculative Fiction event at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh this weekend.

Host Frank Stasio talks to writer Karen Lord and Samuel Montgomery-Blinn, publisher of Bull Spec Speculative Fiction Magazine.