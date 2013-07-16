Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

New Projects At Greensboro’s Elsewhere Museum

Nikita Gale is the current artist in residence at Elsewhere.
Nikita Gale
/

Greensboro’s self-defined “living museum” and art space, Elsewhere, has several new projects in store this summer.

This spring, the space launched one of its newest endeavors entitled “Southern Constellations.” The project attempts to bring together a network of experimental multimedia artists from around the south into Elsewhere’s creative space.

In addition, Elsewhere is a collaborator in the youth-led media project “QueerLab.” The group has recently published its first magazine entitled “I Don’t Do Boxes,” which collects stories and art that speak to an LGBTQ experience in the South.

A panel of guests join Host Frank Stasio live at the Triad Stage in Greensboro to talk about their latest endeavors, including:

  
 

Tags

The State of ThingsLGBTArtistGreensboro
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell