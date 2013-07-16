New Projects At Greensboro’s Elsewhere Museum

Greensboro’s self-defined “living museum” and art space, Elsewhere, has several new projects in store this summer.

This spring, the space launched one of its newest endeavors entitled “Southern Constellations.” The project attempts to bring together a network of experimental multimedia artists from around the south into Elsewhere’s creative space.

In addition, Elsewhere is a collaborator in the youth-led media project “QueerLab.” The group has recently published its first magazine entitled “I Don’t Do Boxes,” which collects stories and art that speak to an LGBTQ experience in the South.

A panel of guests join Host Frank Stasio live at the Triad Stage in Greensboro to talk about their latest endeavors, including:

George Scheer, the executive director of Elsewhere

Nikita Gale, an artist in residence at Elsewhere

Chris Kennedy, a teaching artist at Elsewhere

Red Behnke, an editor and contributor to the magazine “I Don’t Do Boxes”





