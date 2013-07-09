Artist Visualizes Hiroshima 68 Years Later



In a little less than a month, Hiroshima, Japan will reach a sad milestone. On August 6, 1945, the United States dropped one of only two atomic bombs ever used in an act of aggression. It leveled the city, killing an estimated 80,000 people outright. When artist Elin O’Hara Slavick decided to go to Hiroshima in 2008, she knew she wanted to do a project capturing the city and how it’s been affected by the bombing that took place almost 68 years ago. The result is her new book: “After Hiroshima,” (Daylight Books/2013). Today on The State of Things, host Frank Stasio talks with Elin O’Hara Slavick, a Professor of Visual Art, Theory and Practice at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.