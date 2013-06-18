Breaking Into Rock Music's Boy's Club

Bringing The World Home To You

Mount Moriah fans are familiar with Heather McIntyre’s heart-wrenching vocals.  But they may not be familiar with her work with the summer camp Girls Rock NC.  In fact, several fan favorites of the Triangle music scene support Girls Rock, including singer-songwriter Laura Thurston and Maria Albani of Schooner.

Girls Rock teaches young girls to make music.  But more than that, it teaches them confidence and creativity.  This year, 250 campers will convene for lessons in Rock 'n Roll, and also in zine-making, DIY crafting, and body confidence. 

Host Frank Stasio is joined by Hannah Shaw, Director of Operations of Girls Rock NC, and Emma Livingston, a 13-year-old singer-songwriter and Girls Rock attendee. 

http://youtu.be/sSlgtfFvK28

Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
