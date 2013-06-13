Ipas Celebrates 40 Years

Forty years ago, the controversial supreme court decision Roe Versus Wade ushered in a new era of reproductive rights and touched off a culture war that has waged ever since. On the front lines of that battle are organizations like Ipas, a reproductive rights organization. Ipas is celebrating its 40th anniversary tonight at the Rizzo Conference Center in Chapel Hill.

Anu Kumar, executive vice president for development, community relations and community access at Ipas joins host Frank Stasio in the studio.