Foodie Musician Gathers Huge Ensemble, Releases Album

Andy McGowan is making his mark on Durham with the restaurant Geer Street Garden, but by night, he and, sometimes, 15 of his closest friends form D-Town Brass and jam until the early hours. They’ve just released two albums, “UR” and “Golden Belt.”

They’re playing at the Pinhook in Durham, but first composers Andy McGowan and Bob Pence join host Frank Stasio in the studio.