The Life Of An Acclaimed Southern Writer Gets Made Into A Documentary

Elizabeth Spencer’s most famous book is called “The Light in the Piazza.” It’s the story of an American girl who falls in love with a man in Italy. And it’s been adapted to a movie and a stage musical. But Elizabeth has created a large body of work, though none is quite so famous. There’s a new documentary based on Elizabeth Spencer’s life called “Landscapes of the Heart: The Elizabeth Spencer Story.”

Host Frank Stasio talks about the movie with Elizabeth Spencer; Sharon Swanson, the executive producer of "Landscapes of the Heart"; and Rebecca Cerese, the producer. The movie will premiere May 5 at the Hanes Art Center Auditorium at 4:00 and 6:15. Tickets are free. The fundraiser reception will be next door at Ackland Art Museum at 5:30 on May 5.