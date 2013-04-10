"Obeast" Shines A Light On Perceptions Of Obesity

Turn on any news program and you’ll eventually hear about the dangers of obesity. It’s commonly accepted that being heavy is bad, and being skinny is good. Rachel Herrick is challenging that idea with her Obeast project. It’s a mock museum exhibit following a fictional creature modeled after an obese person. Her new book about the project, “A Guide to the North American Obeast” (Publication Studio/2013), is out now. Host Frank Stasio talks to Fuquay-Varina artist Rachel Herrick; Carl Dyke, a history teacher at Methodist University; and Marilyn Wann, an author and fat activist.