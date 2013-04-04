TEDx Brings Ideas Worth Sharing To Greensboro

TEDx is the community offshoot of TED, a nonprofit dedicated to "Ideas Worth Spreading." Greensboro is the site of a spring conference, featuring such speakers as Daniel Herr, a neuroscientist giving the talk, "The Language of Nature: what's the big deal about nano"; and Katie Marshall, a corporate communicator at Volvo Financial Services, talking about her passion for Greensboro, and the intersection between college and professional life. Host Frank Stasio will talk with them and Justin Catanoso, the director of journalism at Wake Forest University and a member of the TEDxGreensboro organizing team.