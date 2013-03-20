Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Artist Travels From Kenya to America For Her Vision

Wangechi Mutu's life-size collages attempt to bring the Black female body to the forefront of her work. It is inspired by the complex power she's seen in women, particularly from her native Kenya. Not only are they enormous, but the figures are also mystical and powerful.

Her latest exhibit, "A Fantastic Journey," is opening tonight at Duke University's Nasher Museum and takes the visitor on a walk through Mutu's artistic journey. Wangechi Mutu, a multimedia artist based in Brooklyn, joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the enchanted forest she created for the exhibit.

Tags

The State of ThingsNasher Museum of ArtKenyaArtist
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Nicole Campbell
