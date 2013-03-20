Artist Travels From Kenya to America For Her Vision

Wangechi Mutu's life-size collages attempt to bring the Black female body to the forefront of her work. It is inspired by the complex power she's seen in women, particularly from her native Kenya. Not only are they enormous, but the figures are also mystical and powerful.

Her latest exhibit, "A Fantastic Journey," is opening tonight at Duke University's Nasher Museum and takes the visitor on a walk through Mutu's artistic journey. Wangechi Mutu, a multimedia artist based in Brooklyn, joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the enchanted forest she created for the exhibit.