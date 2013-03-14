The Hofmann Forest is referred to as the "crown jewel" of forestry research in North Carolina, and it’s one of the main educational sites for forestry students.

In January of this year, North Carolina State University's Natural Resources Foundation decided to sell the forest, claiming that income from the sale would trump its educational value. Renee Elder, a reporter for the News and Observer, has been following the sale of the forest and its opposition. She joins host Frank Stasio on today's program.