Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Hofmann Forest

hofmann-600.jpg
Historical State, NCSU Libraries
/

  The Hofmann Forest is referred to as the "crown jewel" of forestry research in North Carolina, and it’s one of the main educational sites for forestry students.

In January of this year, North Carolina State University's Natural Resources Foundation decided to sell the forest, claiming that income from the sale would trump its educational value. Renee Elder, a reporter for the News and Observer, has been following the sale of the forest and its opposition. She joins host Frank Stasio on today's program.

Tags

The State of ThingsNC State UniversityConservation
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell