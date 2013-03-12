Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Film Documents The Core Sound Community’s Struggles

core_1.jpg
Neal Hutcheson
/

  For nearly 300 years the Core Sound community has earned a livelihood from the commercial fishing industry. It’s a livelihood that is now seriously threatened. “Core Sounders” is a new documentary that tells the story of a community in transition.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by Walt Wolfram, executive producer and professor of English at North Carolina State University; and Neal Hutcheson, the Emmy-Award winning director, to talk about their new film, “Core Sounders.”

Tags

The State of ThingsFilmDocumentaryCulture
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Christina Blyde
See stories by Christina Blyde