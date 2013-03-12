Film Documents The Core Sound Community’s Struggles

For nearly 300 years the Core Sound community has earned a livelihood from the commercial fishing industry. It’s a livelihood that is now seriously threatened. “Core Sounders” is a new documentary that tells the story of a community in transition.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by Walt Wolfram, executive producer and professor of English at North Carolina State University; and Neal Hutcheson, the Emmy-Award winning director, to talk about their new film, “Core Sounders.”