Film Captures Transitory Nature Of Art And Life

Olympia Stone is a documentary filmmaker in North Carolina, but she extended her reach to New York to capture the story of James Grashow. He is an artist known for his use of odd implements like chicken wire and paper mache.

http://vimeo.com/60590119

The film “The Cardboard Bernini,” captures his attempt to create a cardboard fountain, which he left out in the rain to disintegrate. Host Frank Stasio talks with Olympia Stone about her film.