Vote Zach Galifianakis

To prepare for his new role in “The Campaign” as a small-town conservative in a no-holds-barred congressional race, comedian Zach Galifianakis looked to the past.

To step into the part of Marty Huggins, Galifianakis modified a character called the “Effeminate Racist” that he created years ago for his stand-up act. He also reflected on his family’s political legacy in North Carolina. His uncle Nick of Durham served as a U.S. Congressman between 1967 and 1973. “The Campaign” opens in theaters nationwide today and Zach Galifianakis joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the poking fun at the political process.

This segment was originally broadcast on August 10th, 2012. You can listen HERE.