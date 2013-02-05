Bringing The World Home To You

Artist Takes Public’s Words To The President

Sheryl Oring used to be a reporter, and though she still uses one of the instruments of old-school journalism, she considers herself an artist. She takes a manual typewriter, dresses up in 1960s garb and asks people to dictate to her messages for the president.

It’s all part of her project, “I Wish to Say,” which aims to give the people more of a voice. Host Frank Stasio talks to Sheryl Oring about her art and life.

Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
