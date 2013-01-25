New Orleans gypsy brass circus rock music should say it all. That’s how the Dirty Bourbon River Show describe themselves, and their sound doesn’t disappoint. The unusual group of musicians has performed during a six-month burlesque residency in New Orleans, toured with Holy Ghost Tent Revival, and they’re scheduled to play at the Radio & Television Correspondents Dinner in Washington D.C. this June. They’re playing the Local 506 in Chapel Hill tonight, but first they join host Frank Stasio in the studio and perform live.