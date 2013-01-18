Can Glowing Mice Save Us From Cancer?

Would you believe us if we told you that glowing mice might be the next step in saving human beings from cancer? Well, Ned Sharpless and his research team are trying to see if that very thing is possible. They have been injecting mice with the enzyme that makes fireflies glow in an effort to improve cancer treatment and detection.

Sharpless joins host Frank Stasio to discuss new breakthroughs in cancer and aging research. Ned Sharpless is a professor of medicine and genetics at the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the deputy cancer center director at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



