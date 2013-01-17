Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Are Chimps Interested In Social Networking?

27-tool_945_goodall_sept_82-e1334091825344.jpg

Online networking sites have become one of the primary ways humans forge connections with each another. Ian Gilby tells us that Gombe chimps might be just as interested in social networking as we are. He's been studying the ways chimpanzees form coalitions with one another in order to thrive and reproduce.

Host Frank Stasio talks about chimps and social networking with Ian Gilby, the senior research scientist in Duke University's evolutionary anthropology department, and the co-director of the Jane Goodall Institute Research Center.

The State of ThingsBiologySocial Networking
Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
