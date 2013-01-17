Are Chimps Interested In Social Networking?

Online networking sites have become one of the primary ways humans forge connections with each another. Ian Gilby tells us that Gombe chimps might be just as interested in social networking as we are. He's been studying the ways chimpanzees form coalitions with one another in order to thrive and reproduce.

Host Frank Stasio talks about chimps and social networking with Ian Gilby, the senior research scientist in Duke University's evolutionary anthropology department, and the co-director of the Jane Goodall Institute Research Center.