How Does Empathy Make Us Uniquely Human?

What is this ability to step into someone else’s shoes? To imagine how they feel - and to hurt for them or be happy for them? Host Frank Stasio is joined by a panel of experts to discuss empathy, the trait that makes us uniquely human.

Lasana Harris is an assistant professor in psychology and neuroscience at Duke University; Jesse Prinz is a Distinguished Professor of philosophy at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York; Pate Skene is an associate professor of neurobiology at Duke University and a second year law student; and Ralph Savarese is an associate professor of English at Grinnell College, a Duke Humanities Writ Large Fellow, and the author of “Reasonable People: A Memoir of Autism and Adoption” (Other Press/2007).