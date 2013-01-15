Hedwig Kohn Fled Nazi Germany To Teach Physics In NC

Hedwig Kohn was one of only three women to receive German qualification to teach physics at a university, and that was her vehicle to flee Nazi Germany. Hedwig Kohn wound up teaching and doing research at Duke University and has made significant contributions to the field of flame spectroscopy and radiation. Brenda Winnewisser took special interest in Hedwig’s story and currently has a biography on her due to be published in Spring 2014. Host Frank Stasio talks with Brenda Winnewisser, an adjunct professor of physics at Ohio State University.