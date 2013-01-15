Do We Prefer Leaders With Low-Pitched Voices?

Science couple Rindy Anderson and Casey Klofstad noticed something weird when they watched television news. Almost all the anchors, both men and women, seemed to have low pitched voices. They decided to work together to find out how people perceive pitch, and how that might affect the way they vote. Host Frank Stasio talks to Rindy Anderson, a research associate in the biology department at Duke University; and Casey Klofstad, associate professor of political science at the University of Miami.