Being a geek isn’t what it used to be. Now it’s a sign of cool. But how do things change when geeks become parents? Chapel Hill resident Natania Barron knows all about that. She’s a gamer, a speculative fiction writer and one of the co-editors of Wired.com’s GeekMom blog. She is also the co-writer of a new book called “Geek Mom: Projects, Tips, and Adventures for Moms and Their 21st-Century Families” (Potter Craft/2012). Host Frank Stasio talks to Natania Barron about the state of geekdom.