Greg Humphreys has been a fixture on the Triangle's music scene for 20 years. He was part of influential bands of the 90s and 2000s — Dillon Fence and Hobex. And he most recently has performed as a solo artist on the forthcoming album "Bohemia." Greg is leaving North Carolina for New York City, but first he joins host Frank Stasio to look back on his career in the Triangle and perform live in the studio.