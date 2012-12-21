Ancient and Living Maya

Today is supposedly the end of the world, depending on who you believe. Some say the ancient Maya people predicted December 21, 2012 would be the apocalypse. Others say it is just a new era. Still others say the whole thing is overblown.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the end of the world and the history of the real Maya people with Emilio del Valle Escalante, associate professor of Spanish at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Claudia Funke, curator of rare books at the Wilson Special Collections Library at UNC-Chapel Hill.