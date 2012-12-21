Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Ancient and Living Maya

Today is supposedly the end of the world, depending on who you believe. Some say the ancient Maya people predicted December 21, 2012 would be the apocalypse. Others say it is just a new era. Still others say the whole thing is overblown.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the end of the world and the history of the real Maya people with Emilio del Valle Escalante, associate professor of Spanish at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Claudia Funke, curator of rare books at the Wilson Special Collections Library at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Nicole Campbell
