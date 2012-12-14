Davy Rothbart's new book, "My Heart is an Idiot" (Farrar, Straus and Giroux/2012), chronicles a decade of his own life and adventures. Rothbart writes as though every stranger could be a new friend, every girl he meets may be his next love and the open road stretches on for miles.

For the past 10 years, Rothbart has been publishing Found magazine, where he prints strangers’ love notes, homework, to-do lists and doodles. He joins host Frank Stasio to share a book of his own private thoughts and experiences.