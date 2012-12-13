The bible of the psychiatric community is undergoing a major revision. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Illness or DSM has just approved its fifth revision. The DSM-V includes big changes to certain categories, including depression, dementia and autism. Some say the changes go too far.

Frank Stasio talks about the DSM-V with Dan Blazer, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, and professor of community and family medicine at Duke University. He was involved in the process of approving the changes to the DSM.