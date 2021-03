Darlene Nicgorski was a nun serving in Los Amates, Guatemala in 1981 when her pastor was assassinated miles away. That early experience helped shape her decision to help Central American refugees seeking shelter in the United States. For her efforts, Nicgorski would eventually be convicted of conspiracy and face a 25-year prison sentence. She has since left the convent and settled in Chapel Hill. Host Frank Stasio talks to former nun and activist Darlene Nicgorski.