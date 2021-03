Sticks are more than just sticks to artist Patrick Dougherty. In his hands, they become castles, nests, cocoons and tree houses. Dougherty's work is featured worldwide.

Filmmaker Penelope Maunsell made a documentary of Dougherty's work, called"Bending Sticks: The Sculpture of Patrick Dougherty." It will premiere Sunday at the Carolina Theater in Durham. Host Frank Stasio talks with Patrick Dougherty and Penelope Maunsell about “Bending Sticks.”