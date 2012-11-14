Composer Daniel Bernard Roumain and Greensboro-based singer/songwriter Laurelyn Dossett have brought their musical talents together for a new album that explores North Carolina. "The Collide: Connecting Crossroads" was commissioned by North Carolina State University. The two musicians traveled the state, hearing the stories of North Carolina people and then later played a series of concerts at the places they visited. The two joins Host Frank Stasio in the studio to discuss their collaboration.