The Forgotten War

World War II and the Vietnam War are the subject of countless projects, movies, books and discussion. But in between the two, there was the Korean War, where more than 33,000 Americans died in combat during three years of intense fighting. Melinda Pash, a teacher at Fayetteville Technical Community College tries to capture their stories in her new book, “In the Shadow of the Greatest Generation: The Americans Who Fought the Korean War” (NYU Press/2012). Host Frank Stasio talks to her about the Korean War.