Meet Renee Alexander Craft

In, 2008, Renee Alexander Craft lost one of her best friends to breast cancer. Craft says that cancer targets an individual, but when someone has it, that person’s whole community has it. As an act of healing, Craft wrote "I Will Love You Everywhere Always" (2012), to celebrate her friend’s life. Craft has used writing throughout her life as an act of storytelling and survival. She performs this art in both her home state of North Carolina, as well as her second home, Portobelo, Panama. Host Frank Stasio talks with Renee Alexander Craft, an artist, ethnographer and professor of communications studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, about her life and work.