For Laila Nur, moving from New York to Virginia with her family was a choice. Later, however, moving away from her family was a necessity. Laila came out as queer. And that not only went against her family’s beliefs. It went against her religion – Islam. She has been struggling with these contradictions ever since. Laila developed her revolutionary music style in Greensboro at age 17. She talks with host Frank Stasio and plays live at the Upstage Cabaret of the Triad Stage.