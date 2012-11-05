Meet Omar Ali

Tomorrow the nation will go out to the polls and pick its president. Whatever the outcome, you can bet the winner will be either a Republican or a Democrat. But why is that? How did a Democratic nation where the people pick their leaders, whoever they may be, become a choice between two parties? Omar Ali, an associate professor of African American studies at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and a founding member of North Carolina Independents, says it doesn’t have to be this way. The two-party system took hold of American politics early in the nation’s history, but the country is slowly waking up to a different way of doing things. Host Frank Stasio talks to Omar Ali about his life and work.