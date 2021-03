The Archbishops of Blount Street have brought the Jamaican sound of ska to North Carolina.

They are an eleven-piece band from all around the Triangle, and they’re launching a “Dreads to Kill” weekend tour in November where they will cover the music of Kiss. Bruce Wassel, Thomas Szypulski, Derek Brinson, George Shepard, Brannon Bolinger, Tim Smith, Richard Klecka and Jeremy Boomhower of the Archbishops talk with host Frank Stasio and play live in our studios.