Square dancing was popular from the late 19th century to the middle of the 20th, but it's seeing a revival in downtown Durham.

The Pinhook, a beloved bar in the local music scene, now regularly hosts Rowdy Square Dances. A band of old time musicians who call themselves the Five Point Rounders play these events, and they'll join host Frank Stasio in the studio for a do-si-do and live performance.