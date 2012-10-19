Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

North Carolina Politics

When Gov. Beverly Perdue announced earlier this year that she wasn’t running for a second term, she became North Carolina’s first one-term governor in nearly 40 years. Her unexpected bowing out and the recent redistricting have combined to create a turbulent election season on the state level. Host Frank Stasio will be joined by two local political reporters to weigh in on elections across North Carolina. Jessica Jones is the Capitol Bureau Chief at WUNC and Laura Leslie  is the Capitol Bureau Chief for WRAL-TV.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of Things2012 NC ElectionLaura Leslie
