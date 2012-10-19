Making home movies today is as easy as popping out your phone, hitting record and throwing the finished product on Facebook. It wasn’t always so. In the days of film, home movies were more expensive to make and had serious limitations.

Creative family documentarians found tricks to make the medium work for them. Local film buffs organize a Triangle Home Movie Day each year to collect some of these old home films and hold a grand showing. Host Frank Stasio talks about Triangle Home Movie Day with Skip Elsheimer, creator of A/V Geeks and one of the organizers of the Triangle Home Movie Day; and Marsha Orgeron, an associate professor in the film studies program at North Carolina State University. She also helps organize Home Movie Day.