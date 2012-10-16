Words like "straight" and "gay" are thrown around in the popular discourse about sexuality these days, but what relationship do they bear on how people rule themselves?

That's a question examined by Mark Rifkin, an associate professor of English, and Women's and Gender Studies at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He won the 2012 John Hope Franklin Prize for his book, "When Did Indians Become Straight? Kinship, the History of Sexuality, and Native Sovereignty" (Oxford University Press/2011). Professor Mark Rifkin will talk about his research when he joins host Frank Stasio.