Triangle poet Jeffery Beam has been prolific since his retirement last year.

He has two new books coming out called “The Broken Flower” (Skysill Press/2012) and "The New Beautiful Tendons" (Triton Books/2012). Along with his book “Gospel Earth” (Skysill Press/2010), they form a trilogy. “The Broken Flower” in particular is Beam’s exploration of brokenness and how we put ourselves back together. Host Frank Stasio talks to Jeffery Beam about his new book.