The State of Things

Fire of Freedom

Abraham Galloway was a fugitive slave hailing from Wilmington, North Carolina, who became a union spy, a radical abolitionist and a state senator. However, you'll rarely, if ever, see Galloway's name in a history textbook. For 10 years, author and historian David Cecelski researched and attempted to uncover the life of Abraham Galloway. Cecelski joins us today to discuss his latest book, "The Fire of Freedom: Abraham Galloway and the Slaves' Civil War" (University of North Carolina Press/2012).

Civil War
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Nicole Campbell
