Abraham Galloway was a fugitive slave hailing from Wilmington, North Carolina, who became a union spy, a radical abolitionist and a state senator. However, you'll rarely, if ever, see Galloway's name in a history textbook. For 10 years, author and historian David Cecelski researched and attempted to uncover the life of Abraham Galloway. Cecelski joins us today to discuss his latest book, "The Fire of Freedom: Abraham Galloway and the Slaves' Civil War" (University of North Carolina Press/2012).