The State of Things

Books to Die For

In a floundering publishing industry, mystery novels are consistent best sellers. The CBS crime drama NCIS competes only with Sunday night football for top ratings on the Nielsen scale. Why do mysteries have such a grip on our imagination? The new book “Books to Die For” (Washington Square Press/2012) examines that question in essays from prominent mystery writers about their own favorite mystery stories. John Connolly, editor of “Books to Die For,” joins host Frank Stasio to discuss why we get such satisfaction from solving a puzzle or pinning a murderer.

