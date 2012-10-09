For Kij Johnson, writing was always a hobby. It was a fairly successful one, she’s published novels and short stories, and won numerous awards.

But it wasn’t until she got a job this year at the University of Kansas teaching fiction writing that writing truly became her full-time profession. She has a new collection of short stories out called, “At the Mouth of the River of Bees” (Small Beer Press/2012). She joins host Frank Stasio in the studio to talk about the collection.